Kyiv: A rare air alert sounded in Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave near Poland and Lithuania, according to the local governor, as claims circulated online of drone activity near a major naval base there.

The alert late Saturday in Kaliningrad came hours after a drone strike in the Gulf of Finland set fire to a Russian cargo ship bound for the region, which is a key base for Russia's Baltic Fleet. Finnish emergency services were still working to extinguish the blaze on Sunday.

Photos and video posted online show drone activity around the city of Baltiysk, where much of the fleet is stationed. But The Associated Press couldn't immediately verify the authenticity of the images.

According to local media, air raid sirens were heard in Kaliningrad for the first time since Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

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The Kaliningrad governor, Alexei Bezprozvannykh, said that “a suspicious object coming from the direction of Lithuania” triggered the alert in the Nemansky district near the Lithuanian border, about 170 kilometers (105 miles) northeast of Baltiysk.

Lithuania Denies Involvement

On Russian Telegram channels, posts by users saying they were Baltiysk residents described air defenses working there during the night. They featured photos and videos of bright streaks against the night sky, with crackling sounds heard in the background.

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Kaliningrad authorities on Sunday denounced as fake one photo, supposedly from Baltiysk, that showed clouds of smoke rising into the night sky, while an orange haze glowed on the horizon. They told Russian state media that the photo “had nothing to do with the region.”

As of Sunday morning, Russian authorities reported no casualties or damage in Kaliningrad.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys wrote on X that Lithuania “categorically rejects false claims” regarding the country’s involvement in a drone attack against the region.

“The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case.”

Lithuania's authorities also said they hadn't recorded any drones or similar objects flying through the country’s airspace the previous night.

Finnish rescuers battle fire aboard Russian cargo ship

Meanwhile, emergency services tried to extinguish the fire aboard the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland on Sunday morning, authorities in Finland said.

The Sparta II drifted into Finland's territorial waters following the attack, the Finnish Border Guard said. The contents of the ship’s cargo remain unknown.

A Border Guard representative told Finnish broadcaster Yle that the crew had been transferred to a Russian rescue ship. Once the fire is extinguished, the boat would be moved out of Finland's waters, the official said.