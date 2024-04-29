Advertisement

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates aims to create history by introducing the world's largest international airport by constructing a new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport. The announcement was made on Sunday by the UAE PM HH Sheikh Mohammad on X.

Sharing the video, Mohammad's post read, "Today, we approved the designs for the new passenger terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport, and commencing construction of the building at a cost of AED 128 billion as part of Dubai Aviation Corporation's strategy."

He further highlighted all the special features the airport will have. The Prime Minister added that Dubai plans to build a whole city around the airport in Dubai South. "It will host the world's leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors."

This comes as the Dubai International Airport has been the world’s busiest airport for international travel for the last 10 consecutive years.

Here are 5 things you must know about the Al Maktoum International Airport:

1. The Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai will boost the largest capacity by handling up to 260 million people.

2. The new airport will be five times larger than the current Dubai International Airport.

3. The airport will accommodate around 400 aircraft gates for smoother travel operations.

4. The international airport will feature five parallel runways to efficiently manage the air traffic.

5. It will introduce new aviation technologies by marking a significant advancement.

