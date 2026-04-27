'Not Suitable Intermediary': Iranian MP Rejects Pakistan As Mediator Amid Stalled US Talks, Accuses It of Bias

New Delhi: As formal talks between Washington and Tehran remains stalled, a prominent Iranian lawmaker has voiced sharp criticism of Pakistan’s role in the diplomatic process where Tehran's leadership is now publicly casting doubt on Islamabad’s ability to remain impartial during this high-stakes diplomatic standoff.

This criticism surfaces while regional tensions remain at a breaking point, fueled by the unresolved blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and deepening friction over nuclear policy.

What Iran said?

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Commission, alleged that Islamabad lacks the necessary credibility to serve as a neutral intermediary.

In a statement on X, he described Pakistan as a “good friend and neighbour” but argued it “is not a suitable intermediary” and tends to align with US interests.

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Rezaei further alleged that Islamabad avoids openly criticizing Washington and fails to highlight instances where the U.S. has reportedly reneged on commitments, specifically regarding Lebanon and the release of blocked assets.

“A mediator must be impartial,” he said, “not always leaning to one side.”

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Is Pakistan biased?

Rezaei further asserted that Pakistan frequently aligns with the interests of U.S. President Donald Trump and avoids taking positions that contradict Washington. He cited specific instances where he claimed Islamabad remained silent despite the United States allegedly failing to honor its standing commitments.

He said, "“For example, they are unwilling to tell the world that America first accepted Pakistan’s proposal but then went back on its word."

He also pointed to lingering issues regarding Lebanon and frozen assets, suggesting that the U.S. had failed to deliver on specific promises. Rezaei emphasized that a mediator's primary duty is to maintain strict neutrality, warning that they must not appear to favor one party over the other.

Uncertainty looms

These remarks arrive as Abbas Araghchi intensifies diplomatic efforts to salvage the negotiations despite growing uncertainty.

In a sign of the mission's urgency, Araghchi made his second visit to Islamabad in just three days, holding high-level discussions with Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, to address the ongoing conflict and explore potential pathways forward.

In a continued diplomatic push to navigate the regional crisis, he further arrived in St Petersburg for high-level discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to reports, the visit follows a series of shuttle diplomacy missions in Oman and Pakistan, as Tehran seeks international support for its recent proposal to de-escalate hostilities.

New deal on cards?

Following the cancellation of high-profile Islamabad peace talks by US President Donald Trump last week, "fresh signs" of diplomatic movement have surfaced, suggesting that both parties are engaging "behind the scenes" to resolve the ongoing "stalemate."

In a significant development, Tehran has reportedly provided Washington with a "new proposal" aimed at the dual objectives to "reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war," according to a report by Axios which cited a US official and two additional sources.