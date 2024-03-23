America Promoting Atheism in Nepal, Claims US Congressman

Advertisement

In a startling accusation, Republican Congressman Brian Mast of Florida's 21st district has levelled serious allegations against the Biden administration, claiming that taxpayer money is being used to promote atheism in Nepal. Mast's claims, made on March 21st, have ignited a firestorm of controversy and raised questions about America's foreign aid agenda.

According to Mast, the Biden administration purportedly allocated a staggering half a million dollars to promote atheism in Nepal, an assertion that has left many stunned. In a statement posted on his website, Mast lambasted the administration for what he deemed an "indefensible" decision, asserting that the administration resorted to falsehoods when questioned about the matter.

Here is what you need to know

The Biden Administration spent HALF A MILLION DOLLARS of your money to promote atheism in Nepal. Then, they came to Congress to lie about it.



They just got BUSTED in real time. pic.twitter.com/LoqDGbk2B1 — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) March 21, 2024

The congressman, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability, alleged that when confronted, the Biden administration officials denied the existence of such funding. However, Mast claims to have uncovered evidence contradicting their statements, implying a deliberate attempt to deceive Congress and the American public.

“Deeply troubling,” says Mast

"This revelation is deeply troubling," Mast remarked in his statement. "Not only is it an inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars, but the lack of transparency and honesty from the administration further erodes trust in our government."

The purported promotion of atheism in Nepal by the United States has raised eyebrows both domestically and internationally. Critics argue that such actions could potentially interfere with Nepal's religious landscape and undermine the principle of religious freedom.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Congressman Mast has vowed to pursue accountability and transparency from the Biden administration. The allegations made by Congressman Mast have injected fresh vigor into the debate surrounding America's foreign policy priorities and expenditure, prompting a reevaluation of the implications of U.S. aid programs abroad.