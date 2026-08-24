‘America Must Honour Its Commitments’: Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker Meets Pakistan’s Munir, Calls Out US Over MoU Breaches

Tehran: Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday met Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir in Tehran during the latter's visit to the country and criticised the United States for its repeated breaches of its commitments under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in June to end hostilities in West Asia and establish channels for technical talks, including on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.

According to a statement shared by Ghalibaf on Telegram, the Iranian Parliamentary Speaker reviewed, along with Munir, the "numerous instances" of US breaches of commitments in implementing the MoU.

"The commitments of the parties in the Memorandum of Understanding are clear, and it was America that, by breaching its commitments, prevented the establishment of stability in the region and created another reason for distrust in this country," Ghalibaf said, as per the statement.

The Iranian official also stressed that Tehran was continuing to pursue implementation of the MoU and said Iran was not being affected by external pressure.

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"We are pursuing the implementation of the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding and it is America that must adhere to its commitments based on the Memorandum of Understanding," the statement read.

During the meeting, Munir also said that he would continue his efforts to restore stability in the region, according to the statement.

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Munir arrived in Tehran earlier on Monday for talks with Iranian officials. His visit comes amid heightened regional tensions and continuing friction between Iran and the United States.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei had earlier described Munir's visit as taking place within the framework of the "very good and distinguished relations" between Iran and Pakistan.

"The bilateral relationship between Iran and Pakistan is truly going through one of its best stages, and both sides are determined to expand these relations day by day, in all areas," Baghaei said during a press briefing ahead of Munir's arrival.

Pakistan has previously sought to facilitate contacts between Washington and Tehran amid the West Asia conflict, including efforts toward an interim understanding in June, which subsequently collapsed.

Asked whether Munir's visit was linked to the scheduled visit of Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi to Tehran, Baghaei said the two visits were unrelated and only coincided in timing.

"The Oman visit has nothing to do with this; it is just almost simultaneous in terms of time," Baghaei said.

Al Busaidi is scheduled to travel to Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iranian officials, with discussions expected to include bilateral relations, regional security and issues concerning the Strait of Hormuz and maritime traffic.