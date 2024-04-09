Canada: Indian-origin Builder and Gurudwara head Shot Dead at Construction Site in Edmonton | Image: pexels

Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid a surge in crime against Indians in the US, another Indian-origin man was shot dead in Edmonton city in Canada.

The deceased has been identified as Buta Singh Gill.

Advertisement

According to sources, Gill was a prominent member of a Sikh shrine in the city and had "strong ties to the Punjabi community". The incident has lef the Sikh community in shock.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

