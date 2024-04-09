×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 9th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

Canada: Indian-Origin Builder and Gurudwara Head Shot Dead at Construction Site in Edmonton

The deceased has been identified as Buta Singh Gill.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Crime
Canada: Indian-origin Builder and Gurudwara head Shot Dead at Construction Site in Edmonton | Image:pexels
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Amid a surge in crime against Indians in the US, another Indian-origin man was shot dead in Edmonton city in Canada. 

The deceased has been identified as Buta Singh Gill. 

According to sources, Gill was a prominent member of a Sikh shrine in the city and had "strong ties to the Punjabi community". The incident has lef the Sikh community in shock. 

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

