New Delhi: Acknowledging the critical state of the country’s energy sector, Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency on Friday. The energy crisis has already led to rationing in the South American country.

The crisis has disrupted the power supply across the country. President Noboa, who took office in November, declared an energy emergency and instituted electricity cuts earlier this week.

However, the power cuts will be suspended on Sunday for a referendum he looks set to win on a raft of security measures.

After assuming office, he first declared the state of emergency in January, and sought to curb surging crime by fostering more coordination between the military and police.

In a decree published on his office's website, Noboa ordered the deployment of the military and police personnel to guard energy infrastructure during the 60-day state of emergency.

The emergency declaration is meant to "guarantee the continuity of the public service of electricity," according to the decree.

Ecuador relies mostly on hydroelectrical sources for much of its power.

The energy crisis brewed after a drought, driven by the climate phenomenon known as El Nino, hit the hydroelectric dams.

