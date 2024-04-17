Nicolas Maduro has ordered the closure of the Venezuelan embassy in Ecuador. | Image:AP

Advertisement

Caracas (Venezuela): Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday ordered the closure of his country’s embassy and consulates in Ecuador in solidarity with Mexico in its protest over a raid by Ecuadorian authorities on the Mexican embassy in Quito.

Ecuadorian authorities raided the Mexican diplomatic outpost April 5 on the orders of Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas, a convicted criminal and fugitive who was seeking asylum in Mexico.

Advertisement

Maduro made his announcement during a meeting Tuesday of the leaders of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.