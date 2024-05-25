Published 19:11 IST, May 25th 2024
What is Known About the US Missionary Couple and Religious Leader Killed in Haiti
A young missionary couple from the US and a local religious leader were shot dead in Haiti by gang members as they were leaving a church.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Young US missionary couple, Davy and Natalie Lloyd, were among the three people who were shot dead by gangs in Haiti. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
19:07 IST, May 25th 2024