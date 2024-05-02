Amid Bad Weather Conditions, Indian Airlines Issue Advisory For Passengers Travelling to UAE

Advertisement

New Delhi: Several Indian airlines have issued travel advisories for passengers flying to the United Arab Emirates due to the adverse weather conditions prevailing in the region. For the unversed, areas such as Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi experienced heavy rains and storms, leading authorities to issue an orange alert. The government has cautioned residents and travellers about the likelihood of "medium to heavy rains" persisting for the next couple of days.

Which Indian airlines have issued advisories?

IndiGo, Vistara, and SpiceJet, prominent Indian airlines, have warned passengers that their flight operations could be disrupted as a result of the adverse weather conditions in the UAE.

IndiGo: “Due to adverse weather conditions in Dubai, Sharjah & AbuDhabi, our flight operations are impacted. Please keep track of your flight status,” said IndiGo.

Spicejet: "Due to bad weather (thunderstorms with rain) in Dubai (DXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected,” said SpiceJet in a statement on X.

Vistara: Similarly, Vistara said, “Due to the anticipated bad weather conditions from May 2nd to May 5th, traffic congestion is expected en route to Dubai Airport. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you.”

Dubai Airport's Advisory to Travelers

Meanwhile, Dubai Airport has issued advisories urging travelers to stay informed about flight statuses, as rescheduled flights may lead to potential delays. They recommend allowing extra travel time and utilizing the Dubai Metro, which will operate until 5 AM on Friday, for smoother commutes. Emirates Airlines has echoed these precautions, advising travelers about potential road delays and suggesting proactive measures to mitigate travel disruptions.

Last month, both the United Arab Emirates and Oman experienced a devastating storm, bringing about record-breaking rainfall. This extreme weather event caused widespread flooding across highways, homes, and streets, leading to traffic disruptions and residents being trapped in their houses. Tragically, the deluge resulted in the loss of lives, with at least 20 fatalities reported in Oman and one in the UAE attributed to the flooding. The severity of the situation prompted the closure of government offices and schools for several days to ensure public safety.

