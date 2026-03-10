'Jaanbaz Of Ramadan': Is Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Injured In US-Israel Strikes? State TV Mention Sparks Speculation

New Delhi: Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei- who was named successor to his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following the latter's death in a joint US-Israeli strike- is believed to have been injured during recent airstrikes.

These strikes occurred amid the ongoing regional conflict, which the Iranian regime refers to as the 'Ramadan War' against the US and Israel."

As per emerging reports, the Iranian regime referred Mojtaba as the 'Jaanbaz of Ramadan’, a phrase typically reserved for those wounded in service to the country.

By this statement, the Iranian state media appears to be building a narrative of sacrifice and heroism around the new Supreme Leader.

What reports suggest

"As Iranian state television reports on the ascension of Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader, it refers to him as being wounded in the war. The anchors read reports describing him as 'janbaz', or wounded by the enemy, in the 'Ramadan war', which is how media in Iran refer to the current conflict. It does not elaborate," a report in The Times of Israel said on March 9 stated.

Appointed within weeks

It must be noted that following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, it took just over a week for the transition of power to occur as by March 8, reports confirmed that his son, Mojtaba, had been elected as the new Supreme Leader. The 56-year-old cleric maintains close ties to the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Political figures within Iran criticised the idea of handing over the supreme leader’s title based on heredity and thereby creating a clerical version of the rule of the shah, who was toppled during the 1979 Islamic Revolution. But top clerics in the Assembly of Experts likely wanted Khamenei to prosecute the war.

Furthermore, in the wake of Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment, the Iranian government organized nationwide demonstrations, urging citizens to gather in public squares to pledge their loyalty.

While state media showcased thousands in Tehran rallying for the new 56-year-old leader, a news report noted a different sentiment on social media where some footage shared online reportedly captured residents in the capital chanting 'Death to Mojtaba' from their balconies.

Why the wounded theory floated?

Although Israel has already described Mojtaba as a potential target, U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the idea of him taking power.

He said, “Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me,” Trump has said. “We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran.”

Amid these claims, Iranian media further stated that Mojtaba Khamenei was notably absent from the public eye and is yet to issue any media statements since his appointment.

The lack of visibility, combined with state media's description of him as a 'Jaanbaz of the Ramadan War,' has intensified rumors and speculation regarding his actual physical condition.

While rumors circulate on social media, major regional news outlets have not independently verified claims that Mojtaba Khamenei was injured. The few organizations covering the story have primarily cited Iranian state television as the original source for these reports.

A son chosen to replace his father

Born in 1969 in the city of Mashhad, some 10 years before the 1979 Islamic Revolution that would sweep Iran, Khamenei grew up as his father agitated against Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

He had long been considered a contender to the post even before an Israeli strike killed his father and despite the fact he had never been elected or appointed to a government position.

The supreme leader is at the heart of Iran’s complex power-sharing Shiite theocracy and has final say over all matters of state.

He also serves as the commander-in-chief of the country’s military and the Guard, a paramilitary force that the United States designated a terrorist organization in 2019, and which his father empowered during his rule.

Both Israel and US, irked by his appointment stated, "We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran".