Amid West Asia Crisis, PM Modi Meets Araghchi And Lavrov In Delhi At BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet

New Delhi: While West Asia continues to be on the boil with no peace proposal in sight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi at the backdrop of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Summit on Thursday.

Several foreign ministers including South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira are at the national capital attending the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the national capital. PM Modi also joined the visiting ministers and delegates for the official BRICS family photo.

The Prime Minister's Office mentioned that that Foreign Minister Lavrov briefed the Prime Minister on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since the meeting of the two leaders in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

What Araghchi Said

Speaking at the Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Araghchi issued a strongly worded criticism of “US bullying” and even urged member states to unite against US imposed world order.

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“Over the past year, I have had the honour of attending two BRICS summits to express the Iranian government's belief that this mechanism symbolises the emergence of a new world order, one in which the global South is one of the main architects of the world's future. What was once an ambitious ideal has become a reality, but it is a fragile one. Declining imperialist powers are seeking to turn back the clock and are reacting with desperation and aggression as they seek to downgrade,” Araghchi said.

"This is of fundamental importance to the BRICS+ community because the battle in which Iran has stood is in defence of all members and in defence of the new world we are building. Our brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives to confront Western hegemony and the immunity that America thinks it enjoys", he added.