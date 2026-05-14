Iran FM Araghchi Calls On BRICS To ‘Unequivocally Condemn Violations Of International Law’ By US, Israel Amid West Asia War

New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday called on BRICS member states and members from the international community to "unequivocally condemn violations of international law" by the United States and Israel, which come against the backdrop of the escalating tensions and recent conflict in West Asia.

Addressing the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting here, Araghchi said Iran views BRICS as a symbol of an emerging global order led increasingly by countries of the Global South.

“Over the past year, I have had the honour of attending two BRICS summits to express the Iranian government's belief that this mechanism symbolises the emergence of a new world order, one in which the global South is one of the main architects of the world's future. What was once an ambitious ideal has become a reality, but it is a fragile one. Declining imperialist powers are seeking to turn back the clock and are reacting with desperation and aggression as they seek to downgrade,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister described Iran's confrontation with Western powers as part of a broader struggle against "Western hegemony", saying Tehran's actions were linked to the interests of BRICS nations and the wider Global South.

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"This is of fundamental importance to the BRICS+ community because the battle in which Iran has stood is in defence of all members and in defence of the new world we are building. Our brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives to confront Western hegemony and the immunity that America thinks it enjoys", he added.

While expressing appreciation for support from BRICS countries, Araghchi urged member nations to intensify efforts against what he described as a culture of impunity and superiority associated with the United States.

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"While Iran is grateful for the support and solidarity of the BRICS countries, it is imperative that we all increase our efforts to end this sense of superiority and immunity from America, a feeling that has no place in today's world," he said.

Referring to broader geopolitical tensions, he said many countries represented in BRICS were familiar with "American bullying" and coercive pressure.

Araghchi also accused Western countries of enabling violations of sovereignty and violence in the Global South and called for a collective international action, urging the BRICS members and the wider international community to condemn US and Israeli actions against Iran and defend the principles of the United Nations Charter.

"The shedding of all pretence and mask can be seen in the tragedies that the West has either openly pursued or shamelessly supported financially and politically in the global South, whether in Asia, Africa, or Latin America. What was once considered unthinkable and deeply shameful is now either ignored or openly accepted in Western capitals: horrific genocides, shocking violations of state sovereignty, and outright piracy on the high seas," Araghchi said.

"Therefore, Iran calls on the BRICS member states and all responsible members of the international community to unequivocally condemn the violations of international law by the United States and Israel, including their illegal aggression against Iran; to prevent the politicisation of international institutions; and to take practical measures to stop warmongering and end the impunity of violators of the United Nations Charter," he added.

He further said BRICS has the potential to become a central pillar in building a more balanced and equitable international order.

The BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting comes amid broader consultations aimed at enhancing coordination among member states on global economic governance, development priorities, and geopolitical challenges. The meeting will take place from May 14 to May 15.