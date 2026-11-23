A passenger train carrying around 95 people derailed after colliding with an 18-wheeler transporting a bulldozer in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Sunday evening, November 22.

The collision caused the first two train cars to derail, triggering an emergency response involving police, ambulance crews and other first responders.

According to local authorities, the accident occurred at approximately 6 PM along US Highway 90 near Thru-Way Park Road. The truck was reportedly transporting a bulldozer when it collided with the Amtrak passenger train at a railway crossing.

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The impact caused the train's leading sections to leave the tracks, prompting emergency services to rush to the location. Initial reports indicated that approximately 95 passengers were aboard the train when the accident occurred.