Anjani Sinha Is Trump’s Pick for Ambassador To Singapore. But Is He the Right Choice? | Watch

The fate of Anjani Sinha, United States President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Singapore, remains uncertain as US lawmakers have deemed him "unqualified" for the prestigious role during his Senate confirmation hearing.

Sinha faced sharp criticism after failing to provide satisfactory answers to questions about Singapore, and America's interests in the island nation.

Trump’s nominee has no diplomatic experience and struggled to answer questions posed by Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth regarding US-Singapore relations, the strategic role of the island-state in Southeast Asia, and other regionally important issues. Duckworth told him he needed to “shape up and do some homework."

Sinha was nominated by President Trump in March to serve as the US Ambassador to Singapore.

Who is Anjani Sinha?

Dr. Anjani Sinha is a Florida-based orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon. Originally from India, he graduated from MGM Medical College and Delhi University with a Master’s degree in Orthopedic Surgery. Sinha has worked across both public and private healthcare sectors in the United States and has also served as a senior surgical consultant in Florida.

He is also an entrepreneur who built a network of clinics across New York.

Sinha and his wife, Dr. Kiki Sinha, a retired anesthesiologist and former faculty member of New York University, are known for their philanthropic donations to educational institutions in both the US and India.

Trump’s Praise for Anjani Sinha

Praising Anjani Sinha, Donald Trump referred to him as a “highly respected entrepreneur” in a post on Truth Social.

Announcing Sinha's appointment, Trump wrote, “I am happy to announce that Dr. Anji Sinha will be the next United States Ambassador to Singapore. Anji is a highly respected entrepreneur, with an incredible family! The United States’ relationship with Singapore is vital, and I have no doubt that Anji will strongly represent our Nation’s Interests, and put America First. Congratulations Anji!"

The US State Department cited Sinha’s “innate respect for both American and Asian values” and strong business background in the Indo-Pacific region as key reasons for his nomination.

Embarrassment During Senate Confirmation Hearing

Anjani Sinha’s inability to respond effectively to Senator Tammy Duckworth’s questions has drawn significant criticism.

During the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced Sinha as “a friend of President Trump for over a decade,” according to a report.

When asked about Singapore’s trade surplus with the US, Sinha initially stated the figure was $80 billion (Rs 6.68 lakh crore), then corrected it to $18 billion (Rs 1.50 lakh crore). Duckworth informed him that the correct figure was actually $2.8 billion (Rs 23,380 crore).

Asked how he would justify Trump’s decision to impose a 10% tariff on imports from Singapore, Sinha gave several inconsistent answers before finally saying, “He’s [Trump] resetting the trade numbers with each country and he’s open for discussion and dialogue with these countries.”

Sinha also struggled to answer questions about Singapore’s strategic role in the region, the country’s upcoming chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the US Navy's presence on the island.

Frustrated by Sinha’s repeated failure to answer key questions, Duckworth said, “I just feel you are not taking this seriously.”

“You think this is a glamour posting, that you're going to live a nice life in Singapore, when what we need is someone who can actually do the work,” she added.

Highlighting Singapore’s importance as a US ally in the Indo-Pacific, she concluded, “You are not currently prepared for this posting, period, and you need to shape up and do some homework.”

Anjani Sinha Faces Online Backlash from Singaporeans

Following the hearing, Sinha faced significant backlash online, particularly from Singaporeans who questioned his suitability for the diplomatic position. Clips of his exchange with Duckworth went viral on social media.

One user wrote, “Not sure which is a worse insult—the tariffs or having him as ambassador to Singapore,” while another said, “This guy is more ‘Embarassador’ than Ambassador.”