NSA Ajit Doval Throws Blazing Open Challenge To Pakistan And Foreign Media On Operation Sindoor

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval threw an open challenge to Pakistan and the foreign media to present evidence to back their claims of damage caused to any Indian structure during the recent India-Pakistan military tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Speaking at the 62nd Convocation of IIT Madras, NSA Doval slammed the foreign media for their reportage on the operation.

"Foreign press said that Pakistan did that and this...You give me one photograph, one image,...which shows any damage to any Indian (structure), even a glass pane having been broken...They wrote these things and put out things...The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after 10th May, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala...I am only telling you what the foreign media put out on the basis of images...We are capable of doing that (damage to Pakistani air bases)," Doval said.

Highlighting the power of indigenous weapons including BrahMos and Akash missile systems to target terror bases in Pakistan with accuracy and precision, he said, “We are really proud of how much of indigenous content was there...We decided to hit 9 terror targets in Pakistan, it was not in the border areas. We missed none. We hit nowhere else except that...It was precise to the point where we knew who was where. The entire operation took 23 minutes.”

"You give me one photograph that shows any damage done to the Indian side...They wrote things, New York Times...but the images showed 13 air bases of Pakistan before and after 10th May," he added.

At the event, the national security adviser also spoke about the challenges the nation has faced to keep its spirit alive.

Addressing the students, he said, "You belong to a country, to a civilisation which has been beleaguered, bled, dishonoured for thousand years. Our ancestors have suffered a lot...I do not know how much of the humiliation, deprivations, hardships they have undergone to keep the civilisation alive, to keep this notion of the nation alive. Nation is different from State. India, as a Nation, had existed for millennia; it may be a new State...We will be completing 100 years of our independence, 22 years from now."

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched by Indian forces against Pakistan in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people including a foreign tourist. The military operation, which was launched on May 7, continued for four days, and targeted terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

BSF's Video Shows Damages Caused To Pakistan Posts

The Border Security Force (BSF) released a new video from Operation Sindoor, showcasing India’s military strength in its response to Pakistan.

The video highlights the accuracy and precision of India's military strikes on Pakistani posts during Operation Sindoor.

It opens with visuals of the extensive destruction inflicted on Pakistan’s launch pads, including Looni, Putwal, Bhaironath, and PP Dhandar, as a result of India’s targeted military action.