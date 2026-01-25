'Let Our ICE Patriots Do Their Job': Trump Accuses Minnesota Mayor, Governor Of 'Inciting Insurrection'

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday levelled a series of provocative accusations against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, charging the two Democrats with "inciting insurrection."

The President's remarks come in the wake of a fatal shooting in Minneapolis where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers shot dead Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and US citizen, an incident that has further strained the relationship between the White House and Minnesota’s top executives.

Trump blasts local Democratic leaders

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social hours after a fatal shooting involving federal agents, sharing an image of a firearm while blasting local Democratic leaders for their lack of support for immigration enforcement.

In a statement shared on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Governor and Mayor are inciting public disorder through their "pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric." He asserted that these local leaders are fueling civil unrest rather than supporting federal law enforcement, marking a sharp intensification of the war of words between the White House and Minnesota officials.

Trump wrote, "The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America,"

In a series of posts on Social Truth, the President questioned why local police were not deployed to protect the federal agents, suggesting that the Mayor and Governor had intentionally "called them off." Trump claimed that many officers were essentially prevented from doing their jobs, forcing the ICE agents to protect themselves in what he described as a hostile and unsupported environment.

"This is the gunman's gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off?" Trump said, describing the deceased as armed and claiming ICE agents were forced to protect themselves."

Calling ICE officers 'patriots', Trump urged Americans to let them carry out their duties. He also alleged large-scale fraud in Minnesota, saying people who had "stolen money from the people of Minnesota and the United States of America" would be jailed. According to Trump, 12,000 "illegal alien criminals" had been arrested and removed from the state.

"Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong! This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery," he wrote, adding that criticism of federal enforcement actions was "a cover up for this theft and fraud".

He ended the post by repeating his charge that state and city leaders were "inciting insurrection" through "pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric", and wrote in capital letters: "LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB!"

Tim Walz condemns act

Governor Tim Walz issued a blistering condemnation of the federal operation, labeling it an "absolute abomination" and a "federal occupation" of the state. He demanded that the Trump administration immediately withdraw the thousands of agents deployed to Minnesota, stating that the federal presence has transitioned from immigration enforcement into a campaign of "organized brutality.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed that the individual killed was a 37-year-old American citizen and a resident of the city. O'Hara noted that the man was a lawful gun owner with a valid permit to carry, whose only prior history with law enforcement consisted of minor traffic violations. The Chief also verified that multiple federal officers were involved in the fatal encounter, which occurred during a targeted operation by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Shooting In Minneapolis

A man was shot and killed by agents United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday.

A video has surfaced showing several ICE agents surrounding the man, in an apparent attempt to restrain him. During the altercation, gunshots were heard, following which the man was seen lying motionless on the ground. The man who was recording the video from across the road was left stunned after hearing the gunshots. He was heard exclaiming, “Oh s***! What the f***! They killed…Did they f***ing kill that guy?…That guy is dead!”

Victim's Family Rejects Govt's Claims

The family of Alex Pretti expressed grief and anger in a statement rejecting the administration’s account of the incident.

In their statement, the family said that “the sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting," adding that Pretti was unarmed at the time and “clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly ICE thugs."