Another Hindu Man Dies In Bangladesh, Drowns After Jumping Into Canal Fleeing Mob

Naogaon: A Hindu man drowned after jumping into a canal while fleeing a mob in Mahadebpur in Bangladesh's Naogaon. The man was being chased by the locals on the suspicion of theft.

This comes amid a string of recent deaths from the Hindu minority community in the neigbouring country who have been allegedly facing the wrath of mob violence ever since Sheikh Hasina's ouster. A total of seven cases of fatal attack on members of the community have come to light in just 18 days, including the latest one, amid the unrest in Bangladesh as the nation heads into national election.

Earlier on Monday, a Hindu man identified as Mani Chakraborty, was killed at Charsindur Bazar in Narsingdi district of Bangladesh. Chakraborty was a grocery shop owner who was attacked by unidentified assailants, while he was at the market.

Chakraborty was known to be a quiet and well-known businessman with no known disputes. Following the incident, tensions simmered the local areas in the district as many felt unsafe carrying out daily activities.

Earlier, another Hindu man 45-year-old Rana Pratap was shot dead in Bangaldesh on Monday. Reports indicate that some miscreants opened fire on the Hindu youth when he was at Kapalia Bazar in Union No. 17 of Monirampur upazila, Jessore. Pratap collapsed at the spot and later succumbed to the bullet injuries.