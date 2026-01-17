Another Hindu Man Killed in Bangladesh, Mowed Down Over Fuel Payment Dispute | Image: X

Bangladesh: In another case of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, a Hindu man was killed in Rajbari district after intentionally being run over by a vehicle following a dispute at a fuel station, local media reported.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Ripon Shaha, a petrol station worker. The shocking incident occurred when Shaha asked a customer to pay for the petrol taken from the station.

The accused driver allegedly refused to pay for the fuel and attempted to flee the spot, but when Shaha tried to stop the vehicle, he reportedly ran him over, killing him on the spot.

According to the reports, police later seized the vehicle involved in the incident and arrested Abul Hashem, a local leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), from his residence in the Sadar Upazila.

Another individual, identified as the driver of the vehicle, was also taken into custody.

Employees of the filling station also stated that the accused had taken fuel worth several thousand Bangladeshi taka before attempting to escape without payment.

Attack On Minorities

This comes after a Hindu man was beaten and hacked to death in Daganbhuiyan, Feni on the night of January 11.

The man has been identified as Samir Kumar Das. He was 29 years old and was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. According to reports, Das's blood-soaked body was found near a hospital.

The miscreants took away his CNG autorickshaw after killing him, as per reports. His family members are inconsolable. He is survived by his wife and their two-year-old child, according to reports.

Hindu Youth Poisoned In Bangladesh

Further, Joy Mahapatro, a resident of the Bhangadohor village in the Sunamganj district, was killed in the country.

The shocking incident reportedly took place on Thursday after Joy was summoned to a local shop and attacked by a resident, as per the family of the victim. He was subsequently transported to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he tragically passed away from his injuries.

The family has further alleged that Amirul Islam poisoned Joy. Describing the incident as a "pre-planned murder," they are demanding that those responsible be brought to justice.

Hindu Man Drowns After Jumping Into Canal Fleeing Mob

A Hindu man drowned after jumping into a canal while fleeing a mob in Mahadebpur in Bangladesh's Naogaon. The man was being chased by the locals on the suspicion of theft. As per reports, the man has been identified as Mithun Sarkar (25). Police have recovered his body from the canal.

What Triggered Protests And Anti‑India Slogans Across Bangladesh?

Bangladesh witnessed unrest late Thursday night after the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, with protests spiralling into violence across parts of the capital.

Offices of two of the country’s leading newspapers – The Daily Prothom Alo and The Daily Star – were attacked, vandalised and set on fire as protesters accused the newspapers of ignoring Hadi’s shooting and protecting political elites.

The anti-India slogans filled the air, as Hadi had long criticised India’s role in Bangladesh’s politics. His supporters believe India backed Hasina’s long rule and continues to influence events inside Bangladesh.

During the protests, people accused certain political parties, media outlets, and officials of acting on behalf of India and working against Bangladesh’s interests.

Who Was Hadi?

The young activist, who became a prominent voice for students and youth during last year’s movement, died from gunshot injuries a week after he was attacked in Dhaka.

Hadi was travelling in a battery‑powered auto‑rickshaw on December 12 when two men on a motorcycle followed him, and one of them shot him in the head. Doctors in Dhaka said his brain stem was badly damaged. He was flown to Singapore General Hospital on December 15 for advanced treatment, but the injuries were too severe.

His supporters say he represented a new kind of leadership – outspoken, fearless, and deeply critical of India’s influence in Bangladesh.