  • Denied Repeatedly, Bengaluru IT Employees and Locals Sweep Streets in Protest against Government Inaction

Updated 17 January 2026 at 13:01 IST

Denied Repeatedly, Bengaluru IT Employees and Locals Sweep Streets in Protest against Government Inaction

The drive, organised by frustrated IT professionals and local residents, saw volunteers clear heaps of debris and long-accumulated garbage from a neglected stretch with funds raised collectively by them.

Vanshika Punera
New Delhi: Frustrated by prolonged civic apathy, IT employees and residents of the Varthur–Balagere area in East Bengaluru launched a citizen-led cleanliness drive on Saturday as a protest against persistent civic issues in the area.

Volunteers came on the site to clean heaps of debris and accumulated garbage from the area using funds collectively raised by residents. The stretch, which has long suffered from poor road conditions, dust pollution, and unchecked waste, said locals, even after repeated complaints to the civic authorities had gone unanswered.

Residents alleged that despite raising repeated concerns to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), no concrete action was taken to resolve the issues, leaving the rapidly developing IT corridor in a state of neglect. With official intervention missing, locals said they were left with no option but to take matters into their own hands.

Carrying brooms and shovels, it was also aimed at drawing attention to their long-pending demands for basic civic infrastructure, including proper drainage, regular garbage clearance, and dust control measures.

During the drive, one resident asked that if money had been allocated for cleanliness in the area, why basic equipment such as sweeping machines was not deployed yet. 

Varthur–Balagere is a rapidly developing corridor in East Bengaluru, known for its proximity to major IT hubs and a growing residential population. 

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 17 January 2026 at 12:55 IST