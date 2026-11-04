Another Indian National Critically Injured in October 10 Riyadh Airport Attack Dies in ICU

The Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia has confirmed the death of another Indian national who was critically injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport.

In a statement shared on X, the embassy said, “With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the 10 October attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU. We have been by his family’s side throughout, and we remain with them now. We convey heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. We will extend all possible assistance to bring his mortal remains home to India or funeral in Riyadh as per the wishes of the family.”

The latest fatality adds to the growing human toll on Indians amid regional instability. On October 28, Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that 22 Indian nationals, including 14 seafarers, had lost their lives in the conflict zone in West Asia.

“We remain deeply concerned about the situation,” Jaiswal said during the bi-weekly media briefing. “Regrettably, 22 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the conflict zone, including 14 seafarers,” he said.

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He added that three of the deaths occurred in Saudi Arabia in incidents linked to broader regional tensions: “In Saudi Arabia, three Indian nationals have lost their lives in incidents related to the broader regional tensions.”

Jaiswal emphasised that Indian diplomatic missions continue to stay in close contact with the community and monitor the safety of Indian citizens and maritime personnel in the Gulf region.

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Separately, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express announced on October 30 the suspension of all flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until November 14, 2026 (inclusive), citing the prevailing security situation. The airlines offered affected passengers a one-time complimentary rebooking (subject to availability) for travel up to November 29, 2026, or a full refund. The move followed an earlier shorter suspension of services to the same destinations.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has activated round-the-clock control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah to assist stranded Indian nationals, including Umrah pilgrims, with food, medicines, relief, refund coordination and alternative travel arrangements through operating airlines where possible.