Anti-ICE Protests: Federal Officer's Finger Bitten Off Amid Alex Pretti Shooting Row

Minneapolis: An investigation is underway after a federal law enforcement officer's finger was allegedly bitten off during clashes with protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, amid escalating unrest linked to the recent immigration enforcement operations, US authorities said on Saturday.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the incident occurred during protests that followed the shooting of a 37-year-old nurse, Alex Jeffrey Pretti, by a Border Patrol agent earlier.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the officer sustained a severe injury during the confrontation. “In Minneapolis, these rioters attacked our law enforcement officer and one of them bit off our HSI officer’s finger.

He will lose his finger.” McLaughlin said, in a post on the social media platform X.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the injury and alleged that multiple protesters assaulted federal officers at the scene, while speaking to reporters on Saturday evening. "We saw objects being thrown at them, including ICE and other objects, and a rampant assault began, and even an HSI officer's finger was bitten off," Noem said.

Advertisement

The DHS later shared images related to the incident on social media, including photographs of two people who appeared to be in custody. However, more information regarding which individual is accused of biting the officer, is yet to be formally disclosed.

Protests in Minneapolis have escalated after the deaths of two US citizens during recent immigration enforcement actions. Pretti, a south Minneapolis resident and US citizen, was shot and killed during a federal operation on Saturday. Videos depicting federal agents restraining Pretti before gunshots are heard have reportedly surfaced on social media.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, another shooting involving immigration enforcement agents was reported in the city. DHS officials said assaults against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have notably increased. According to the DHS, ICE law enforcement now face over 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks against them, and an 8,000% increase in death threats.