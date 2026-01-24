Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 24 January 2026 at 22:58 IST

Video Shows Trump's ICE Agents Shooting & Killing Man In Minneapolis

According to US media, a man was killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Minneapolis: A man was shot and killed by agents United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis on Saturday. This comes amid massive protests in the city against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

A video has surfaced showing several ICE agents surrounding the man, in an apparent attempt to restrain him. During the altercation, gunshots were heard, following which the man was seen lying motionless on the ground.

Advertisement

Developing…

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 24 January 2026 at 22:51 IST