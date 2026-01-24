Updated 24 January 2026 at 22:58 IST
Video Shows Trump's ICE Agents Shooting & Killing Man In Minneapolis
According to US media, a man was killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis on Saturday.
Minneapolis: A man was shot and killed by agents United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis on Saturday. This comes amid massive protests in the city against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.
A video has surfaced showing several ICE agents surrounding the man, in an apparent attempt to restrain him. During the altercation, gunshots were heard, following which the man was seen lying motionless on the ground.
Developing…
