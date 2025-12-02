'Anti-India Misinformation': MEA Rejects Pakistan's 'Baseless' Claim of Airspace Denial for Sri Lanka Aid

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dismissed Pakistan’s claim that India denied airspace for sending aid to Sri Lanka, calling it “baseless” and “misleading”.

In response to media queries regarding a statement by Pakistan on overflight clearance, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We reject the ridiculous statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan which is yet another attempt of spreading anti-India misinformation."

Issuing clarification on the matter, Jaiswal said, "The request for overflight clearance for Pakistani aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka was received by the High Commission of India in Islamabad at around 1300 hrs on December 01, 2025. Given the urgency of humanitarian assistance, the Government of India processed the request expeditiously the same day and granted the overflight permission as per the itinerary proposed at 1730 hrs on December 01, 2025."

He also reaffirmed India's commitment to stand by crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

"India remains committed to assisting the people of Sri Lanka in these challenging times through all available means," the MEA official spokesperson said.

Earlier, Indian officials emphasised that this clearance was a purely humanitarian gesture, made despite Pakistan maintaining a ban on Indian airlines' use of its airspace.

India's reaction came in the wake of reports by certain Pakistani media outlets claiming that India "refused to grant airspace" for the aid flights.

Sri Lanka has suffered from massive floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah. At least 334 people have been confirmed dead across Sri Lanka as authorities continue to battle rising floodwaters in parts of the capital, Colombo.

India has sent 53 tons of relief material to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu as part of its emergency response to Cyclone Ditwah.

According to an official release, India has handed 9.5 tons of emergency rations from two Indian Navy Ships in Colombo; deployed three Indian Air Force aircraft for airlifting another 31.5 tons of relief materials including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines and surgical equipment, two BHISHM cubes along with five persons medical team for on-site training, and 80 persons special Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in rescue efforts.