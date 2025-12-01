India Trashes Pakistan’s Bogus ‘Top-Secret MEA Document’ Claim of Taking Imran Khan as ‘Political Prisoner’

India has debunked claims made by Pakistani propaganda social media accounts about a "top secret" Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) plan to accept former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan as a "political prisoner."

In a post on X, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit wrote, "Several Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a letter on social media, claiming it to be a top-secret Ministry of External Affairs document that allegedly leaked online. The fabricated letter claims that the Indian Government has requested Pakistan to send Imran Khan to India as a political prisoner. #PIBFactCheck. This letter is #fake."

The PIB Fact Check unit stated that the claims are part of a "disinformation campaign" by Pakistan and urged people to trust only official government sources for authentic information.

"The claims being made in this letter are false, baseless, and part of an ongoing disinformation campaign being pushed by Pakistan against India," the PIB Fact Check unit wrote.

"Do not share unverified content. Trust only official Government of India sources for accurate information," the post added.

The government agency also shared screenshots of the malicious posts of the social media handles circulating the false news.

These false claims come amid Imran Khan's death rumours and uproar over it in Pakistan.

PIB Fact Check further provided contact details to report any misinformation being circulated by Pakistan propaganda accounts.

"If you come across any suspicious document related to the Government of India, report it to @PIBFactCheck at http://wa.me/+918799711259 and factcheck@pib.gov.in," the PIB Fact Check stated.