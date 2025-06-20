Anti-Israel Protestors Break Into Largest RAF Airbase In UK And Damage Military Planes

In a shocking breach of security, pro-Palestinian activists infiltrated RAF Brize Norton, the UK’s largest airbase, and vandalized two military aircraft with red paint. The incident, which took place in the early hours of June 20, 2025, has sparked outrage, prompted a nationwide review of military base security, and raised concerns about national safety. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the act “disgraceful".

What Exactly Happened?

Under the cover of darkness, activists from the group Palestine Action entered RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, a key hub for the UK’s strategic air transport and refueling operations.

Video footage released by the group shows one activist riding an electric scooter toward an Airbus Voyager aircraft, spraying red paint—symbolizing Palestinian bloodshed—into its jet engine. The group also claimed to have caused additional damage with crowbars, though this was not visible in the footage. A Palestinian flag was left at the scene.

Palestine Action stated, “Despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US and Israeli fighter jets.” They claimed their actions “decommissioned” the aircraft, intending to disrupt what they describe as the UK’s role in supporting Israel’s military operations.

“Ordinary people can take military planes out of service, destroy weapons inside arms factories and pressure companies to end their complicity. We are not powerless. Through direct action, we can break the global genocidal supply chain,” Palestine Action wrote.

Here Is What You Need To Know About RAF's Largest Airbase

RAF Brize Norton, home to approximately 5,800 service personnel, 300 civilian staff, and 1,200 contractors, is a critical military installation. It supports flights to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, from where the RAF has conducted over 500 reconnaissance missions over Gaza, primarily to aid hostage recovery efforts, according to the British Ministry of Defence (MoD). The base is protected by a large perimeter fence, security cameras, sensors, and manned checkpoints, with occasional patrols. Yet, the activists reportedly evaded all security measures and escaped undetected.

Political Leaders Condemn the Attack

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from UK leaders across the political spectrum. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer took to X, stating, “The act of vandalism committed at RAF Brize Norton is disgraceful. Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain and put their lives on the line for us every day. It is our responsibility to support those who defend us.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch echoed this sentiment, describing the breach as “deeply concerning” and labeling it “politically motivated criminality.” She urged stronger action, saying, “We must stop tolerating terrorist or extremist groups that seek to undermine our society.”

Lord West, Labour’s security minister and former head of the Royal Navy, called the breach “extremely worrying” on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. He emphasized, “We can’t allow things like this to happen at all,” highlighting the serious implications for national security.

“The dangerous activists who damaged our military aircraft must be given the longest possible prison sentences,” wrote Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK.

Britons Express Shock And Outrage

Many people in the UK have expressed shock and outrage, asking how can something like this even happen. Andrew Neil, former BBC anchor, wrote “the British state is now so incompetent it can’t even protect its own military assets from a bunch of activists at a time of heightened international tensions.”

“Various terrorist groups around the world must today be thinking – gosh, we never realised it could be so easy or that the Brits were so useless!” he added.

Famous podcaster, Konstantin Kisin asked “I mean this with zero humour: why weren't they shot on sight?”

“Our institutions have become pathological so this is the new normal not ‘shocking’,” wrote Dominic Cummings, who was Boris Johnson's advisor, when the later was in 10 Downing Street, as PM.