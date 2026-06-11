PoK: 1 Civilian Dead, At Least 6 Injured After Pak Rangers Open Fire On Anti-Munir Protestors In Rawalkot

Rawalkot: A fresh wave of unrest has gripped Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after a civilian was killed and at least six others were severely injured when Pakistani paramilitary Rangers opened fire on the protestors in Rawalakot.

The incident has escalated regional tensions, highlighting public anger against the local administration and the federal military establishment.

Tensions Boil Over in Poonch

The confrontation erupted during an "Anti-Munir" rally, referencing widespread public resentment toward the policies of Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, and the federal overreach in the territory.

Organised by local civil society members and elements aligned with the recently banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the march sought to protest state-enforced shortages of basic commodities, ballooning inflation, and a controversial legislative seat structure.

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According to the eyewitnesses, thousands of peaceful protestors had gathered in the main market area of Rawalakot, the capital of the Poonch district, chanting slogans demanding greater local autonomy and economic justice.

The situation took a violent turn when heavily deployed units of the Pakistan Rangers and regional police moved in to scatter the crowds.

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Escalation and Ammunition Fire

According to local hospitals, the security forces initially deployed tear gas and baton charges to push back the crowds.

However, as the number of protesters increased and they resisted the dispersal, the Rangers started to open fire with live ammunition. Chaos ensued as the crowds scattered to find cover amid intense gunfire.

Medical officials at the local district headquarters hospital confirmed that one male civilian died on the spot after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

At least six other individuals are currently being treated for serious bullet injuries, while two remain in critical condition.

Following the shooting, enraged residents took to the streets, setting tyres on fire and blocking major transit arteries connecting Rawalakot to surrounding sectors.

Locals have grown intensely frustrated over severe shortages of subsidised wheat flour, reliable drinking water, and crippling electricity tariffs, especially given that the region produces significant hydroelectric power for the federal grid.

Local groups claim these seats are systematically used by the establishment in Islamabad to rig regional representation and bypass local accountability.

State Crackdown and Communication Blackouts

Anticipating further retaliation from the public, the regional government has deployed additional paramilitary forces and enacted strict movement restrictions across Rawalakot and neighbouring Muzaffarabad.

Furthermore, mobile internet and digital communication networks have been severely suppressed or shut down in parts of the Poonch division.

While regional officials claim the security measures are strictly to maintain "law and order," the community remains on edge, with local leaders calling for an independent inquiry into the use of lethal force against unarmed civilians.