'Anyone Would Wish to Have a Son Like Mine': Bondi Shooter Naveed Akram's Mother in Utter Disbelief

Mother of Bondi Beach shooter Naveed Akram, recently spoke up about her son, saying she cannot believe that he was responsible for the ghastly attacks.

Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Akram’s mother, Verena, said, “Anyone would wish to have a son like my son, he is a good boy.”

Verena, who also lost her husband Sajid Akram, another shooter identified in the Bondi Beach incident to police encounter in the aftermath of the tragedy, further added, “He (Naveed) does not have a firearm. He doesn't even go out. He doesn't mix with friends. He doesn't drink, he doesn't smoke, he doesn't go to bad places. He goes to work, comes home, goes to exercise, and that's it.”

Treading a dangerous path

Advertisement

As Australian authorities rush to investigate the deadliest terrorist attack in the country in nearly three decades, more details about father-son terrorist duo Sajid and Naveed Akram have come to light.

Reports suggest Naveed, a bricklayer by profession, was looking for a job after he was laid off recently. The duo had also recently gone to the Phillipines, a breeding ground for Islamic extremism – an angle police are thoroughly investigating to further understand what led them to the shooting that killed 15 innocent civilians and how much of it is connected to the trip.

Advertisement

Naveed Akram | Source: The Sydney Morning Herald

On the day of the attack, Naveed and Sajid had told everyone that they were going for a fishing trip to Jervis Bay, but instead the duo spent the weekend at a short-term rental in Campsie, likely planning the attack.

Global terrorism links?

In the aftermath of the shooting, police reportedly found IS black flags and improvised explosive devices in Sajid and Naveed’s car leading them to suspect a likely link to the global terror network. In fact, this is not the first time that they have come under the radar of the authorities. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that Naveed Akram was on the counter-terror radar of ASIO starting in late 2019, triggered by his associations with people potentially linked to an ISIS cell, according to ABC reports.