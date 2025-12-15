Jewish Rabbi, Who Held Memorial For Mumbai 26/11 Victims, Killed in Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Sydney: The horrific terror attack in Australia's Bondi Beach has left several families in mourning. Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a local Jewish leader and a noble soul who recently organised a memorial for Mumbai 26/11 victims, is among the innocent people brutally killed on Sunday while celebrating the festival of Hanukkah. Schlanger was among the organisers of Bondi's annual ‘Chanukah by the Sea’ festival, that was terrorised by two Pakistani-origin men.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger | Image: X

Who Was Rabbi Eli Schlanger?

Rabbi Eli Schlanger was a British-born Jewish religious leader. He headed the local 'Chabad' mission, a Brooklyn-based Hasidic Jewish organisation. The 41-year-old was a father of five children, one of whom is just two months old. He also served as chaplain to NSW Corrective Services and NSW Prisoners of War. Further, he was the chaplain at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Darlinghurst, Australia.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger with his family | Image: Chabad

‘He Was An Incredible Person’

Rabbi Eli Schlanger's cousin, Rabbi Zalman Lewis, announced the tragic news of his death on social media, saying, “My dear cousin, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, was murdered in today’s terrorist attack in Sydney. He leaves behind his wife & young children, as well as my uncle and aunt and siblings…He was truly an incredible person.”

The Jewish community remembers him as a joyful man who spread happiness.

Advertisement

26/11 Memorial Organised By Rabbi Schlanger

Poster of Memorial service held for 26/11 victims | Image: X

Just weeks before being murdered in the Sydney terrorist attack, the Rabbi had organised a memorial for Rabbi Gavriel and Rivki Holtzberg, Chabad emissaries killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, a series of terrorist strikes launched by Islamist terrorists in the financial capital of India.

The memorial also remembered Rabbi Zvi Kogan, Emissary to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, who was abducted and killed in 2024.

Advertisement

Memorial held for 26/11 victims | Image: X

The memorial was held at Chabad House Bondi Beach.

Memorial held for 26/11 victims | Image: X

Earlier this year, the Rabbi had written a note to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, asking him to act against terrorism.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the “ghastly" terrorist attack carried in Australia that targeted people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. “On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones,” he added.

PM Modi condoles loss of life in Sydney attack | Image: X

He further said that India stands in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. “India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” he further said.