Anything Other Than An Effort To Dismantle Iran's Nuclear Program Not Acceptable, Says Israel As Diplomacy Resumes In Geneva

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, Israel is urging European ministers to demand concrete steps to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program during a critical meeting with Iranian officials today, June 20, 2025. Israel’s United Nations ambassador, Danny Danon, expressed deep skepticism about the effectiveness of ongoing diplomatic efforts, calling for tangible results rather than more discussions that have, in his view, failed to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions over decades.

A Call for Real Change

Israel’s stance comes as foreign ministers from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the European Union sit down with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva. The talks mark the most significant diplomatic engagement between Western powers and Tehran since Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13, 2025, dubbed “Operation Rising Lion.” These strikes, which Israel claims were preemptive to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, have intensified the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

“We have seen diplomatic talks for the last few decades, and look at the results,” Danny Danon told reporters at the United Nations. He emphasized that Israel will not accept “just another round of talks” without meaningful progress. “If there will be genuine effort to dismantle the capabilities of Iran, then that’s something we can consider, but if it is going to be like another session and debates, that’s not going to work,” Danon added, reflecting Israel’s frustration with what it sees as ineffective negotiations.

Here Is What You Need To Know