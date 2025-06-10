Apple Employee Crashes Apple Event As A Protester

A protester claimed to be an Apple employee interrupted the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote. This event took place while Apple senior executive Craig Federighi was addressing the audience.



This occurrence is part of a growing trend of protests aimed at major tech events.

The individual walked onto the stage. He unzipped his jacket to reveal a keffiyeh. He then displayed what seemed to be an employee badge while proclaiming, "I work at Apple." His statements were mostly inaudible to the crowd.



Security personnel removed him from the stage after about 30 seconds, while Federighi continued his presentation seamlessly. There is an increasing trend of tech conferences being targeted by activists.



This incident at Apple followed protests at Microsoft's Build conference the previous month. During the conference, employees interrupted CEO Satya Nadella's keynote with slogans like "Free Palestine."



Another speech was also interrupted. The trend indicates rising internal unrest within major tech firms about their business partnerships and ethical obligations.

Video clips of the Apple protest swiftly gained traction on social media. Users labelled it as "one of the most daring WWDC disruptions yet." The timing seemed intentional.



It occurred just moments into Federighi's speech. He was unveiling new software features to thousands of developers and media attendees.