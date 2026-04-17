The Ultimate Breakthrough: Iran Reopens Strait of Hormuz to All Commercial Vehicles, Trump Says 'Thank You'
The decision aligns with the ongoing cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, though vessels must adhere to specific transit corridors set by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation.
- World News
- 1 min read
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed on X that the Strait of Hormuz has reopened to all commercial shipping for the duration of the ceasefire.
The decision aligns with the ongoing cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, though vessels must adhere to specific transit corridors set by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation.
The news was promptly welcome by US President Donald Trump who shared the news with the world on Truth Social and thanked Iran for the development.