‘Camel Dreams of Cottonseed’: Iran Mocks Trump’s ‘Peace Deal’ Claim

Iranian state media has ridiculed US President Donald Trump over his claim that Washington is close to sealing a peace deal with Tehran, calling his assertions unrealistic and comparing them to wishful thinking.

In a post on X, Iran’s state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting shared a clip of Trump’s recent remarks and invoked a Persian proverb to underline its response. “The camel dreams of cottonseed, sometimes gulping it down, sometimes eating it grain by grain,” the broadcaster said, a phrase used to suggest that Trump’s expectations are detached from reality.

The post also described the US President’s comments as akin to “building castles in the air,” sharply pushing back against his repeated claims of a breakthrough.

What triggered the response?

The reaction comes after Trump said the US and Iran were “very close” to reaching an agreement following weeks of conflict. Speaking at the White House, he claimed Tehran had agreed to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium, which he described as “nuclear dust”, and added that Iran had “agreed to almost everything.”

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He also hinted at a possible visit to Pakistan if a deal is finalised there, suggesting that backchannel efforts could play a role in sealing the agreement.

Diplomatic backdrop

Trump’s remarks coincided with high-level regional engagements, including a meeting between Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran. The talks were seen as part of Islamabad’s efforts to facilitate dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

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However, earlier rounds of negotiations have reportedly seen limited progress, with discussions ending in near deadlock.

‘Victory very shortly’

Even as uncertainty surrounds the talks, Trump has projected confidence, claiming the US is nearing “victory very shortly” and asserting that recent military actions and blockades have significantly weakened Iran.

“We have a very good relationship with Iran right now, as hard as it is to believe,” he said, crediting weeks of bombing and a “very powerful blockade” for shifting the balance.