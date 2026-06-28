Aramco Helicopter Crashes In Saudi Arabia, 14 Killed

Ras Tanura: A helicopter belonging to Saudi Arabia's nation oil company Aramco crashed in the Middle Eastern country on Sunday, killing all 14 people who were onboard. The reason behind the crash is not clear yet.

The tragic incident took place in the city of Ras Tanura at 6:00 am (local time). According to local reports, all the deceased were citizens of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy stated that it has launched an investigation into the incident. The Ministry also extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the deceased.

Further details into the matter are awaited.