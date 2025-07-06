Argentina Delegation Likely To Visit India To Discuss UPI: A Look At Countries Who Already Implemented Unified Payment Interface

Buenos Aires: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing five-nation tour, which began on July 2, is witnessing new momentum in India’s global partnerships, especially in the digital payments and fintech space.

One of the key highlights came during his visit to Argentina, where discussions with President Javier Milei included a deep dive into India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The topic, according to officials, emerged as a major point of interest alongside other bilateral issues.

During a media briefing, Secretary (East) P. Kumaran revealed that President Milei was particularly intrigued by the transformative impact of UPI on India's economy.

“The other major topic of discussion during lunch was India’s UPI system, how it has boosted productivity in India, driven impressive formalization of the economy, and generated data that helps the government and economists efficiently target benefits to different sections of the population...” Kumaran said.

He added that President Milei was curious about how UPI strengthens monetary policy implementation and helps central banks maintain better financial control.

"The two sides agreed that they should have a visit by a central bank delegation to visit India to talk about various aspects of this,” Kumaran noted.

This growing interest places Argentina in line with a number of countries that have already engaged with India’s digital payments ecosystem.

Trinidad and Tobago Onboards India’s Expanding UPI Ecosystem During PM Modi’s Five-Nation Tour

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Trinidad and Tobago from July 3–4, the island nation became the first in the Caribbean to adopt India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Both countries also agreed to collaborate on implementing India Stack solutions, including DigiLocker, e-Sign, and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The move reflects India’s push to globalize its digital infrastructure and Trinidad and Tobago’s interest in advancing public service delivery through technology.

Nations Where India’s Digital Payment System Is Operational

Country Status of UPI Integration Details Singapore Live Integration Linked with PayNow for real-time cross-border payments Sri Lanka Live UPI launched in partnership with LankaPay Mauritius Live UPI launched alongside RuPay in February 2024 Nepal Live Integrated via Gateway Payments and Manam Infotech Bhutan Live First foreign country to adopt UPI for retail payments via BHIM UAE MoU Signed / Operational UPI enabled for NRIs; partnership with Mashreq Bank France Live (Tourism-focused) UPI accepted at tourist locations like the Eiffel Tower

Namibia Could Be Next to Join UPI Network

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conclude his five-nation tour with a State Visit to Namibia on July 9, at the invitation of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

At a media briefing, MEA Secretary Dammu Ravi confirmed that India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be introduced in Namibia following a signed agreement between the Central Bank of Namibia and NPCI International.