Iran, Turkey, Pakistan Form New Muslim Bloc After No Support From Russia, China During Israel War: Reports

Tehran: In what Iranian leaders are calling a "historic act of Muslim unity," Iran has announced the formation of a new Muslim bloc alongside Turkiye, Pakistan, and several other nations.

The move comes in the aftermath of Operation True Promise III, during which Iran reportedly launched over 2,000 missiles in retaliation for Israeli strikes. The operation marked one of the largest military escalations in the region this year and has heightened fears of a broader regional conflict.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, newly elected and stepping into the global spotlight, voiced his full support for the coalition, saying the bloc was a “strategic necessity” in the face of silence from traditional allies like China and Russia during the recent flare-up with Israel.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a stark warning, declaring that Iran now observes “no red lines” in the event of further Israeli military action.

The statement, coupled with the scale of Operation True Promise III, suggests a shift in Iran’s military posture from reactive to openly preemptive.

While the exact details of the new alliance remain undisclosed, sources suggest that military coordination, intelligence sharing, and economic cooperation are central components of the bloc's framework. Turkiye and Pakistan, both regional powerhouses with large standing armies and strategic leverage, are expected to play key roles in shaping its direction.

The move has sparked global concern, with analysts warning that a formalized anti-Israel front could destabilize an already volatile region. Western governments have yet to respond formally to Iran’s announcement, though behind-the-scenes consultations are reportedly underway.