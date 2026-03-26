Ariana Afghan Aircraft Veers Off Runway at Kabul Airport, No Injuries Reported

Kabul: An Ariana Afghan Airlines aircraft veered off the runway while landing at Kabul International Airport, officials said on Thursday.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew in the incident that occured on Wednesday night.

According to initial information, the aircraft was safely brought to a stop following technical control measures, and all passengers and flight crew were securely transferred to the terminal. Emergency technical teams have commenced investigations to assess the incident and determine its cause.

According to international aviation standards, Ariana Afghan Airlines stated that incidents of this nature are relatively common worldwide, citing a recent Air Canada accident at LaGuardia Airport in the United States that resulted in fatalities and multiple injuries.

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The airline assured passengers that their safety is the highest priority and that measures will be strengthened to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The recent runway collision that the airline referred to was the collision of an Air Canada aircraft with an emergency ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport on March 22. The incident resulted in the death of two pilots, leaving 41 others injured, according to reports by CNN.

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The crash resulted in a large-scale emergency response, as 39 passengers from the aircraft and two fire officers rushed to local medical facilities.

Expressing his condolences on the above via social media, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated, "Our prayers this morning are with the families impacted by the ground collision at LaGuardia. The @FAANews is deploying a team to the site to support the @NTSB's investigation." He further clarified that the facility "remains closed until 2 pm while the NTSB investigates the accident site."