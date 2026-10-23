'Ariha Started Speaking Hindi Words; Taking Care of Her Cultural Needs': MEA Pursuing Indian Child's Case With Germany

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated that India remains closely engaged with German authorities regarding the ongoing custody case of Ariha Shah, an Indian child who has spent nearly five years in German foster care.

Addressing media queries, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared that the little girl has begun speaking certain Hindi words and confirmed that her parents continue to visit her regularly. Stressing that New Delhi attaches considerable importance to the matter, the ministry assured that Indian diplomats in Berlin maintain regular contact with both the child and local authorities to ensure her cultural and welfare needs are actively preserved.

"Let me assure you that we have been taking care of her cultural needs and the embassy has been in touch with her and the German authorities on this subject," Jaiswal said.

Ariha was placed under foster care custody in September 2021 when she was seven months old following an accidental injury by her grandmother. Although local police cases against her parents were closed in February 2022, she has remained under the purview of German Child Services. Highlighting New Delhi's stance, senior officials previously noted that India views the sensitive situation through a humanitarian framework rather than strictly a legal one.

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The high-profile matter has also seen diplomatic interventions at elevated levels, including discussions with German leadership during high-level bilateral visits. Meanwhile, advocacy groups and the child's family continue to raise concerns over her prolonged separation and the lack of implementation of local court recommendations favoring a parent-child facility setup, leaving her future under continued scrutiny.