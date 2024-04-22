Advertisement

In a devastating accident in Phoenix City, Arizona, two Indian students hailing from Telangana lost their lives after a speeding vehicle collided with their car. The victims, identified as Mukka Nivesh and Goutham Parsi, both 19 years old, were enrolled in computer science engineering at Arizona State University.

Peoria Police confirmed the identities of the students, highlighting that the third occupant, the driver of the car, sustained injuries but has since been discharged from the hospital. The fatal crash occurred on April 20, involving a white 2024 Kia Forte and a red 2022 Ford F150, resulting in a head-on collision.

According to Arizona police, preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the red F150 was traveling southbound on Castle Hot Springs Road, while the white Kia Forte was traveling northbound. However, the exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Nivesh was originally from Huzurabad town in Karimnagar district, and Goutham, from Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everybody who rendered aid during this tragic incident," expressed the police.