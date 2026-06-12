'As Long As I'm Prime Minister Of Israel, Iran Will Not Have Nuclear Weapons': Netanyahu Pledges

Palestine : Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday pledged that as long as he is the PM Of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons, emphasising that his policy is in full alignment with that of US President Donald Trump.

“President Trump and I are in full agreement on this issue," the Prime Minister said, adding, “For over 30 years, I have been at the forefront of the international struggle against Iran's nuclear program. Were it not for this struggle, Iran would have long ago possessed atomic bombs to destroy Israel. Iran is working to destroy the Jewish state, and I am dedicating my life to preventing them from doing so.”