As Middle East War Rages, This UAE-Based Indian Businessman Throws Open 80,000 Square Foot Farmhouse For Stranded Travellers

Dubai: The war in the Middle East has led to a large-scale disruption of flight services in the region, which has led to several travellers, including Indians, getting stranded in the United Arab Emirates. To offer help, an UAE-based Indian businessman Dr. Dhiraj Jain has thrown open his farmhouse in Ajman, just a few kilometres away from Dubai, to house distressed travellers stranded in the nation.

Several travellers were not able to return home owing to frequent airspace closures as the nation fell under attack by Iran. Many who could not afford a hotel, were offered to stay at the 80,000 square foot farmhouse.

Dr. Dhiraj Jain, who is the chairman of 1XL Holdings, even arranged pickups for those distressed travellers from various hotels and other places. He used 11 cars for these pick ups, which reportedly included six Rolls-Royce in its fleet. Dr Jain rolled out this initiative around February 28, when Israel and US launched their offensive against Iran. The retaliatory attacks by Iran led to a full-scale war in the Middle East, leaving several tourists stranded across the Gulf.

In an appreciative post, Indian businessman Anand Mahindra wrote on X, “When recent flight disruptions left several Indian families stranded in Dubai, Dhiraj Jain opened the doors of his farmhouse and welcomed them in. A wonderful reminder that the Indian ethos of “Atithi Devo Bhava” should travel with us wherever we go. Sometimes all it takes is one person opening a door… to restore people's faith in each other. Salute to you, Dhiraj.”

How Is The Situation in Iran

Meanwhile, in a landmark development, Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was announced as the new Supreme Leader of Iran. This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries.

Now in its 10th day, the conflict has seen the humanitarian toll in Iran continuing to rise. According to Al Jazeera, the scale of the devastation is mounting, with official figures revealing that "over 1,300 people have been killed" since the violence began.

