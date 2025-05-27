As Unrest Returns to Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus Calls 'Students Uprising' a 'Coup' That Led to Sheikh Hasina's Ouster

Bangladesh Government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus referred to the recent wave of student uprising in his country as a "coup".

He made this remark during a key reform meeting at the state guest house on Monday.

"The Bangladesh we got after such a big coup should not remain the same," Yunus said.

Without directly naming the student protest movement, he dropped a big hint on how he perceived the student protests held earlier this year which led to the downfall of the previous government.

This comes amid the current unrest in Bangladesh.

This is the first time a senior government official has commented on the student uprising, which many people in Bangladesh had lauded as a pro-democracy movement.

Yunus's characterization of the movement as a "coup" has taken many by surprise.