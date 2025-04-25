Sheikh Hasina's Son Alleges Yunus Govt-Lashkar Nexus As Bangladesh Legal Advisor Meets LeT Terrorist Amid Pahalgam Massacre

In a shocking revelation, Sajeeb Wazed, a Bangladesh politician and the son of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has accused the country’s interim legal advisor Dr. Asif Nazrul of meeting top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Harun Izhar. The meeting allegedly took place just hours after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir that left 26 tourists dead.

Yunus Govt-Lashkar Link Exposed?

The apparent disturbing nexus between the extremist elements and high-ranking political figures in the Bangladesh interim government has sent shockwaves amid deteriorating Indo-Pakistan border tensions. The timing of the meeting has raised serious security concerns across South Asia.

The report shared by Sajeeb Wazed quoted the military intelligence sources in Dhaka. It claimed that the meeting between Dr. Asif Nazrul and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Harun Izhar was held on Wednesday afternoon inside the Ministry of Law. Izhar, a known jihadist with a long and violent track record, was reportedly accompanied by multiple LeT operatives active within Bangladesh.

Notorious History of LeT Terrorist Harun Izhar

As per the same report, a Bangladesh Intelligence official, while confirming the meeting, has called it ‘deeply alarming’ and a direct threat to regional stability.

Harun Izhar, who reportedly has strong ties with Hefazat-e-Islam, a hardline Islamist group in Bangladesh (2010), has long been on the radar of counterterror agencies. He was arrested in 2009 in Chittagong for his involvement in a terror plot targeting the Indian High Commission and US Embassy in Dhaka. Intelligence provided by US authorities from the interrogation of Mumbai 26/11 attack co-conspirator David Coleman Headley helped to reveal the conspiracy hatched by Harun Izhar.

As per reports, Harun Izhar is also accused of radicalising scores of youth under the cover of a faction named Manhaz.

LeT terrorist Izhar was taken in custody again in July 10, 2013, following a deadly grenade explosion at his madrasa that killed three people. The search operation that followed uncovered explosive device (IED) components from his personal quarters.

Harun Izhar Dares to Blame PM Modi, HM Shah for Pahalgam Terror Attack

What has further intensified outrage was a Facebook post made by Dr. Asif Nazrul shortly before the alleged meeting. In the post, the interim legal advisor of Bangladesh baselessly accused PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and NSA Ajit Doval of being involved in the Pahalgam attack.

The post, devoid of evidence and steeped in political provocation, has been widely condemned by his own countrymen and Indians alike.