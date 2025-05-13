As Water Flow From India Stops, Pakistan Cries For Restoration of Indus Water Treaty Citing "Implications"

With India halting the flow of water from the Indus River to Pakistan by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22—which claimed the lives of 26 people—Pakistan has become increasingly desperate to have the treaty restored, citing the serious "implications" it has had on the country.

In an interview with Reuters, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of Indus water to the country's agricultural sector, stating that the suspension of the treaty has profound consequences.

“Water should not be weaponized. And therefore, I mean, that's our government stance. And of course, it has implications for us. The Indus Basin in Pakistan's agriculture, I mean, that's our backbone. And that supports roughly 80% of the country's irrigated land. Roughly 90% of our, you know, food basket,” he said.

Crying foul over India withdrawing from the treaty amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, the minister added, “Yeah, I think that sort of unilateral announcement, now this goes back to a treaty back into the 60s, which is World Bank brokered agreement. And therefore, quite frankly, you have heard our stance very loud and clear that unilateral withdrawal has no legal basis."

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's Threat To India Over Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari issued a direct threat after India's suspension of the treaty.

“I want to tell India that the Indus is ours and will remain ours. Either our water will flow through it, or their blood will,” he warned.

PM Modi Powerful Statement On Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Following India’s firm stance against any form of sympathy or support for terrorism from Pakistan, it appears that Islamabad now finds itself with limited options, appealing for the resumption of water flows.

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a powerful statement regarding the treaty. “Water and blood cannot flow together,” he declared, highlighting the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as part of India’s diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack. His remarks underscored India’s firm resolve to combat terrorism and prioritize national security. The message also signaled that the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan ceases its support for terrorism and takes concrete action against terror groups.

What Is the Indus Waters Treaty?

Signed on September 19, 1960, the Indus Waters Treaty was brokered by the World Bank after nearly a decade of negotiations. It was signed by Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan’s President Ayub Khan.