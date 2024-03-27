According to sources, Aarti, a follower of Osho meditation, was staying in Goa for the past few months. | Image: X/GopalHamal7

New Delhi: Aarti Hamal, the daughter of a mayor in Nepal has gone missing. The 36-year-old was last seen in Goa on Monday night, her father and the mayor of Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city, Gopal Hamal, has claimed.

According to sources, Aarti, a follower of Osho meditation, was staying in Goa for the past few months. She was last seen near Ashvem Bridge on Monday at around 9.30 pm.

The mayor took to social media platform X seeking assistance in tracking his daughter. He tweeted, “ "I sincerely request that you contact 9794096014 / 8273538132 / 9389607953 to provide the necessary assistance in the search for my daughter."

Meanwhile, police have registered a missing complaint. The Goa Police have launched an operation to track the missing woman.

