Kumamoto: A man in his 20s was arrested after he stabbed three women in downtown Kumamoto city on Friday. According to the Japanese News outlet Asahi TV, the incident took place near Kumamoto City Hall in Japan.

Shortly after the incident, the police reached the spot and detained a man in his 20s for attempted murder.

The authorities noted that the incident took place at 9:15 am (local time) the area had regular traffic at the time of the incident.

As per the reports, multiple 119 calls were made to the authorities before they arrived at the spot.

``There's a person on the street holding a knife and asking for help,'' and ``There's blood on the knife," said some of the callers to the authorities, Asahi TV reported. The women were rushed to the hospital after the authorities were reported to the spot.

The arrested man is believed to have known the victim

According to the Japanese news outlet, the authorities noted that the arrested man was believed to have known at least one of the three women.

``It's 10 a.m. The police and fire department have gathered at a multi-tenant building in the centre of Kumamoto city, and the scene is in a commotion," an eyewitness told local reporters. ``A girl came out from there, covered in blood, holding a kitchen knife, and asked the man for help," another witness averred.

The authorities are now investigating the matter to find out the circumstances surrounding the incident.