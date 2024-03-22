×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 08:14 IST

Japan: At Least 3 Women Stabbed In Downtown Kumamoto, Main Suspect Arrested

A man in his 20s was arrested after he stabbed three women in downtown Kumamoto city on Friday. The man reportedly knew one of the three victims.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Do Not Cross
Three women stabbed in Japan | Image:Unsplash/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kumamoto: A man in his 20s was arrested after he stabbed three women in downtown Kumamoto city on Friday. According to the Japanese News outlet Asahi TV, the incident took place near Kumamoto City Hall in Japan.

Shortly after the incident, the police reached the spot and detained a man in his 20s for attempted murder. 

Advertisement

The authorities noted that the incident took place at 9:15 am (local time) the area had regular traffic at the time of the incident. 

As per the reports, multiple 119 calls were made to the authorities before they arrived at the spot. 

Advertisement

``There's a person on the street holding a knife and asking for help,'' and ``There's blood on the knife," said some of the callers to the authorities, Asahi TV reported. The women were rushed to the hospital after the authorities were reported to the spot. 

The arrested man is believed to have known the victim

According to the Japanese news outlet, the authorities noted that the arrested man was believed to have known at least one of the three women. 

``It's 10 a.m. The police and fire department have gathered at a multi-tenant building in the centre of Kumamoto city, and the scene is in a commotion," an eyewitness told local reporters. ``A girl came out from there, covered in blood, holding a kitchen knife, and asked the man for help," another witness averred. 

Advertisement

The authorities are now investigating the matter to find out the circumstances surrounding the incident.

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 08:14 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Opposition Attacks BJP Over Kejriwal's Arrest

Saurabh Bharadwaj's Post

a minute ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

2 minutes ago
FedEx

FedEx profit foreacst

7 minutes ago
House of the dragon

House Of The Dragon Clip

12 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Nifty, Sensex

14 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit stocks rally 48%

15 minutes ago
Rupee

Rupee expected to weaken

16 minutes ago
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

18 minutes ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii-Sam's Outing

21 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

TMC Electoral Bonds

24 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Rath Yatra

26 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Gayle on Kohli

27 minutes ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

28 minutes ago
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya

IndiGo aircraft purchase

30 minutes ago
Devara leaked video

Devara Leaked Video

33 minutes ago
Do Not Cross

Japan stabbing

34 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

China's Yuan dips

36 minutes ago
Japan government considers declaring end to deflation

Japanese Finance Minister

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News16 hours ago

  3. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News17 hours ago

  4. HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

    India News18 hours ago

  5. WBJEEB ANM, GNM registration begins, check important dates here

    Education18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo