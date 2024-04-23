Advertisement

New Delhi: At least 10 people were killed after two navy helicopters collided in mid-air during rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy celebration event.

The navy released a statement confirming the casualties on the site, adding that the accident occurred while rehearing at a naval base in northern Peral state for the celebration of the 90th anniversary.

2 helicopters crash during military parade rehearsal in Malaysia, 10 crew members killed. pic.twitter.com/2lcrDm6x5f — Rai Hamza (@RaiHamza86)

“All victims were confirmed dead on site," the statement read. It added that the remains have been sent to the hospital to be identified.

As per official reports, seven crew members were aboard the AW139 operation helicopter. AgustaWestland, a subsidiary of the Italian defence contractor Leonardo, produces the aircraft.

The remaining three members were on a Fennec lightweight helicopter, manufactured by European multinational defense conglomerate Airbus.

local media reported the AW139 crashed at a sports complex at the naval base, while the Fennec hit a nearby swimming pool.

The cause of the accident is yet to be identified and the navy said it would launch a probe.

(Inputs from AP)