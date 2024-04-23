Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 10:58 IST
10 Dead After 2 Navy Choppers Collide Mid-Air During Rehearsal in Malaysia
As per media reports, 10 crew members were on board the two choppers at the time of the crash.
New Delhi: At least 10 people were killed after two navy helicopters collided in mid-air during rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy celebration event.
The navy released a statement confirming the casualties on the site, adding that the accident occurred while rehearing at a naval base in northern Peral state for the celebration of the 90th anniversary.
“All victims were confirmed dead on site," the statement read. It added that the remains have been sent to the hospital to be identified.
As per official reports, seven crew members were aboard the AW139 operation helicopter. AgustaWestland, a subsidiary of the Italian defence contractor Leonardo, produces the aircraft.
The remaining three members were on a Fennec lightweight helicopter, manufactured by European multinational defense conglomerate Airbus.
local media reported the AW139 crashed at a sports complex at the naval base, while the Fennec hit a nearby swimming pool.
The cause of the accident is yet to be identified and the navy said it would launch a probe.
(Inputs from AP)
