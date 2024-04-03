Advertisement

Taipei: At least four people died and over 50 were injured after a powerful earthquake struck Taiwan early Wednesday, April 3, rocking the entire island and leading to collapsing buildings, Reuters reported.

The quake could be felt in the capital Taipei. However, Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 but the US Geological Survey put it at 7.5.

#WATCH | An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 hit Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.



Visuals from Beibin Street, Hualien City, Hualien County, eastern Taiwan.



(Source: Focus Taiwan) pic.twitter.com/G8CaqLIgXf — ANI (@ANI)

#WATCH | A very shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck in the ocean near Taiwan. Japan has issued an evacuation advisory for the coastal areas of the southern prefecture of Okinawa after the earthquake triggered a tsunami warning. Tsunami waves of up to 3… pic.twitter.com/2Q1gd0lBaD — ANI (@ANI)

As per media reports, this was the strongest quake that hit the island country in 25 years, AP reported.

Following this jolt, Japan issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency forecast a tsunami of up to 3 meters (9.8 feet) after the quake hit at 7:58 am (local time). Later, the agency said that the first wave of the tsunami is believed to have already arrived on the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands.

Local media reports showed buildings in Taiwan's eastern city of Hualien shaken off their foundations.

