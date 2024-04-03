Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 10:40 IST
Taiwan Earthquake: 4 Killed, Over 50 Injured After 7.5 Magnitude Hits Island Country
Japanese agency said that the first wave of the tsunami is believed to have already arrived on the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands.
Taipei: At least four people died and over 50 were injured after a powerful earthquake struck Taiwan early Wednesday, April 3, rocking the entire island and leading to collapsing buildings, Reuters reported.
The quake could be felt in the capital Taipei. However, Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 but the US Geological Survey put it at 7.5.
As per media reports, this was the strongest quake that hit the island country in 25 years, AP reported.
Following this jolt, Japan issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.
The Japanese Meteorological Agency forecast a tsunami of up to 3 meters (9.8 feet) after the quake hit at 7:58 am (local time). Later, the agency said that the first wave of the tsunami is believed to have already arrived on the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands.
Local media reports showed buildings in Taiwan's eastern city of Hualien shaken off their foundations.
Published April 3rd, 2024 at 06:36 IST