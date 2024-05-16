Advertisement

Taipei: For the second consecutive day, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry reported a surge in activity by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China around the island nation, amid heightening tensions in the region. The Ministry spotted 27 Chinese Aircraft and 7 vessels until 6 am on Thursday, May 16, ahead of the new president's inauguration.

The Ministry in a statement issued on X stated that 19 of the People's Liberation Army Navy aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s SW and eastern ADIZ. It furthermore read that the ROCA Armed Forces is monitoring the situation and will then respond accordingly.

"27 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. 19 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s SW and eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the statement reads.

This comes a day after the Taiwanese Defence Ministry on Wednesday, May 15, spotted a total of 45 PLA aircraft and 6 vessels from China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) operating near Taiwan as of 6 am local time. In particular, 26 aircraft, crossed the median line, venturing into the northern and southwestern sectors of Taiwan's airspace.

"45 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 26 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," said the Taiwanese Ministry on Wednesday.

These developments come amid already heightened tensions between Taiwan and China, with Beijing asserting its claims of sovereignty over the island nation, which it considers a 'renegade' province. Meanwhile, Taiwan, on the other hand, maintains its independence and democratic governance.

