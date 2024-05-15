Advertisement

Taipei: The Taiwanese Defence Ministry is on high alert as on Wednesday (May 15), it detected 45 Chinese aircraft around the self-ruled island nation marking another violation of Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) by President Xi Jinping's forces. This comes days before Taiwan is all set to inaugurate its new President.

45 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 26 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/d0kjfeVnDX — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense)

The Defence Ministry in a statement said, "45 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

According to the statement, 26 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. The ministry is currently monitoring the situation and might respond to it too.

Earlier on Thursday, May 9, the Taiwanese Defence and Coast Guard officials spotted dozens of Chinese warplanes and ships around the island.

The officials reported that the Chinese military presence around Taiwan, including another 23 warplanes and five naval vessels in the 24 hours leading up to 6 am, also came a day after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

The Taiwan Coast Guard said a fleet of seven ships "belonging to China's maritime and fishery departments entered our restricted waters" at around 3 pm local time.

"We suspected the fleet, together with three Chinese fishing, boats, were engaged in maritime exercises," it added.